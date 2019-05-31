Tioga County woman ticketed for driving with 12 kids inside her car

Breaking News
News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
A 26 year-old woman from Tioga County was pulled over after driving with 12 passengers inside her car.

According to New York State Police, the stop came after a 911 complaint of several children not wearing seatbelts in a car that was leaving Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.

A trooper stopped the car on State Route 17 in Owego and found seven children ranging in age from 3 to 11 without seatbelts or child seats.

The driver, Haylery Rodriguez of Johnson City, was issued 8 tickets including one for operating a vehicle with only a learner’s permit. 

The trooper remained with the vehicle until each passenger was safely picked up. 

