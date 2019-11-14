Tiny balloon sinus treatment brings relief

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Facial pain, trouble breathing through the nose and headaches — these are some of the symptoms for people living with chronic sinusitis. But there’s a popular procedure a Canandaigua doctor is using that’s bringing much-needed relief.

It’s called balloon sinuplasty. The procedure is non-invasive and can be done right in a doctors office.

Elaine Labell has spent years dealing with her out of control sinuses.

“About 12 a year. constant pain, pressure, all the time,” said Labell. It was so bad she kept waking up in the middle of the night. It caused her to have breathing problems and it made her exhausted all the time.

“I’m a mom, I have three little ones at home, and having a sinus infection all the time and feeling miserable, not being able to breath — it slows you down,” said Labell.

After researching, she found Dr. Srinivas Kaza of Lakeside ENT & Allergy Clinic in Canandaigua.

The balloon sinuplasty procedure uses a catheter and balloon device to open sinus pathways. It claims to reduce subsequent sinus infections by more than 75%.

“We want to get that opening of the sinus more than three millimeters. This one will inflate about five millimeters and after they heal up it’ll be about three millimeters of space,” said Kaza.

“Faster recovery, less discomfort, no risk of anesthesia, and so forth. Those patients tend to be really happy and they bounce back more quickly.”

“I am telling you, it is life changing. I can actually breathe through my nose, in and out. It took less than an hour. It’s amazing,” said Labell.

Doctors say patients should consult with their local physicians to see if this is the right procedure for them.