Time to Walk on Sunshine with Mary Cariola

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mary Cariola Children’s Center will host “Walking on Sunshine” this Sunday, September 22 at Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will commence around 10:30 a.m.

President & CEO Karen Zandi discussed the event and how its proceeds are utilized Monday during News 8 at Noon.

This is the eleventh year for Walking on Sunshine, which raises critical funding to support the students, residents, and programs at the Mary Cariola Children’s Center in Rochester – everything from specialized, adaptive equipment to individualized assistance for 500 students and residents. Participants will also support the non-funded Music Therapy, Nutrition and Social Work programs.

You can join the shorter Family Friendly Walk or the longer Wellness Walk. Activities will include LIVE music, family activities, raffle, team mascots, team photos, a kickoff breakfast, and celebration lunch.

To register, donate, and learn more about Walking on Sunshine and Mary Cariola, visit the Mary Cariola Children’s Center website.