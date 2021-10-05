‘Time for us to focus on the future:’ Local leaders on Mayor Warren’s resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community leaders reacted Tuesday to Mayor Lovely Warren’s resignation. She is due to step down on December 1 from office.

Those News 8 spoke with said Warren stepping down was the right thing for her— and the city. Now is the time they say to move forward and tackle the serious problems still facing the community.

Reverend Lewis Stewart with United Christian Leadership Ministry says he’s saddened Mayor Lovely Warren has stepped down. He says during her tenure — she got a lot done.

“I think Mayor Warren for the past several years has done a great job,” says Stewart.

But he says mistakes were made regarding the Daniel Prude investigation and 2017 campaign funds. When it comes to the gun charges and endangering the welfare of a child he says they were political and bogus in nature.

“Not her gun at all. Other than that, I’m praying for the Mayor and for her family,” he says.

Stewart says going forward, he will support new leadership coming in. “And I want to say that I will support Jim Smith and the presumptive Mayor Malik Evans, just as I supported her. They will have my full support,” he says.

In her resignation letter, the mayor focused on her accomplishments and her faith. The judge of her tenure she says will be history. She said she stepped down in part for her daughter saying quote, “I chose a path that presents her, our city and yes, myself with the best possible future.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney says her decision to resign rested completely with her. “She needed to make that decision on what she felt as the elected officeholder was in her personal best interests as well as for her constituent,” says Cooney.

Assemblyman Harry Bronson saying much of this was a ‘sad saga’… now, we need to change direction and really solve the problems the community has, namely poverty, crime, and violence.

“I think it’s time for us to focus on the future, and do what we can to build a better city — a quality city — for the families that live here,” says Bronson.

Stewart says at the end of the day, we all make mistakes. The Mayor is no different. “None of us are perfect. All of us are in need of the righteousness of God,” he says.