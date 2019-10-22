ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Frederick Douglass statue has stood in Highland Park for nearly 80 years, and now its getting a more prominent showcase.

The statue, built in 1899 and dedicated by then New York Gov. Teddy Roosevelt, is now moving to overlook South Avenue.

News 8 learned crews discovered a time capsule while lifting the statue off its foundation on Monday.

The first statue in the U.S. to memorialize an African American citizen is on the move. The 1899 statue of Frederick Douglass was removed today from its current spot at Highland Bowl. Next stop: South Ave. & Robinson Drive. @News_8 #roc #frederickdouglassmemorialplaza pic.twitter.com/VKJmtaGwq6 — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) October 21, 2019

Inside, crews found papers — but they were apparently damaged by water.

