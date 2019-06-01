Tiger Woods superfan drives from Texas to watch the Memorial Tournament

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DUBLIN, O.H. (WCMH-TV) - Tiger Woods' win at the 2019 Masters after not winning a major championship in more than a decade has inspired those of all ages. People have come from near and far to watch Woods play in Dublin this weekend at the Memorial Tournament.

"I came from Austin, Texas, and I came for one purpose, and that's to see Tiger win the Memorial," Robert Drlicka said. "He's basically a sleeper right now. He's back, but he will tear it up today and tomorrow."

Drlicka drove his blue 1992 Plymouth minivan that he lovingly calls "Poppa Smurf" those 1,200+ miles.

"[Tiger] has had the same effect that Jack Nicklaus did, so it's pretty powerful—equal, maybe even a little bit as much or more," he said.

He's been a Woods superfan for years.

"The Masters has lit the ignition in me to go do this again," Drlicka said. " Tiger's willpower—for him to be patched up and put back together—his human willpower is what really drives me to follow him."

Not even an ocean will stop him.

"He'll do the US Open… he might be in Detroit, and then, the British Open. I hope to be at the British Open," Drlicka said.