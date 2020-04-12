Ticks are back in western New York: Here’s how you can protect yourself

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s officially tick season in Western, New York.

According to the New York State Department of Health, adult ticks are most active now through mid-May and then again in early fall. Not all ticks are carriers for the bacteria that causes lyme disease. The disease is caused by the bite of an infected deer tick. And that’s a species that’s native to right here in New York.

“The ticks that carry it are endemic to New York and the symptoms of lyme disease are fever, rash in particular spreading bulls eye rash. Often arthritis, joint pains and general flu like symptoms,” said Dr. Steven A. Schulz, the Pediatric Medical Director at Rochester Regional Health.

According to the Department of Health, New York State sees 8,000 cases of lyme disease annually.

“I think a lot of the reason we’re seeing an increase in ticks overall is just the fact that we’re seeing people are building houses and encroaching on wildlife areas, and we’re inhabiting animals space,” said Schulz.

As you’re venturing outside for that needed reprieve from New York’s ‘stay at home’ order, there are a couple things you can do to stay safe.Covering up any exposed skin with clothing, using insect repellant that’s at lease 0.5 percent permethrin, and checking yourself after spending time outdoors are all proactive steps.

“The biggest thing is checking yourself when you come from the outdoors. Doing a head to toe check. Looking in the hair all those kind of things to make sure you don’t have a tick on you,” said Schulz.

If you do get bitten, use a pair of thin tweezers to remove the tick. Apply even pressure to pull the tick out of your skin, and do not panic.

“If the tick’s been present for less than 36 hours or so. Especially if its not engorged, you have a pretty good chance of it not causing lyme disease,” said Schulz.

Untreated lyme disease can cause a number of problems, but if you catch it early, it’s easily treated with antibiotics and most patients fully recover.