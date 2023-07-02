ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you recently tried to get tickets to an event, but been last in line for the queue?

If you have turned to social medias like Facebook and Twitter to express your frustration when you see the words “Sold Out,” you may have been met with convenient replies of “people” who had tickets but can no longer make the event. But beware. Most times, it’s too good to be true.

Tickets for the Rochester Museum and Science Center’s “Laser Taylor Swift” show went on sale last week. Quickly selling out, the venue added more show dates to meet demand.

Those who could not get tickets to their desired date left comments on RMSC’s Facebook. In those comments, accounts are offering “tickets for sale” — saying “Something has come up,” and asking those interested to send a private message.

RMSC Marketing and Communications Director Lyndsay Houghton says this is not the first time this has happened and emphasizes they do not accept resale tickets.

“We had a sold out Valentine’s Day planetarium show, and as soon as we put the word ‘Sold Out,’ that’s when they started coming in full force trying to ‘sell their tickets,’ but they were not. They were bots.” Houghton said.

Luckily, Houghton says they have never had anyone come in with a resale ticket, but have received phone calls of people asking if the seller they see offering tickets is legitimate.

“We’re like ‘No, no, no, no.’ You have to show your name [for RMSC entry]. It’s really just to protect our visitors because we don’t want them to get scammed. So, this is our way of protecting them,” she said.

After a few witty comebacks to bots from RMSC, in this case, involving some of Swift’s lyrics, Houghton says she has noticed a few common “tells” as to how to know if an account is a bot.

“We have to make sure that we’re absolutely confident that it’s a spammer or a bot, because we don’t want to reply with our smart aleck remarks to actual visitors of ours,” she said. “The way that we spot the scammer is to make sure that we look at their profile, they have very little friends, they haven’t posted a new profile picture in two years or more, they use bot language like, ‘Sadly, we can’t attend anymore, and we don’t want them to go to waste. Like this comment and or drop a message if you’re interested.’

Houghton adds for RMSC events, if a bot doesn’t leave the date or time of their show, that’s how one can automatically know they are using the same “bot verbiage.” She says another tell is if they are not from the state.

For those who weren’t able to get tickets yet to “Laser Taylor Swift” still have a chance to buy tickets for show dates beyond July 16. Tickets will go on sale a week before the show date, respectively.

For show dates and ticket information, click here.