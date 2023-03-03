ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As our wintry mix, and flashes of thundersnow, continue this evening, residents in the area are quickly starting to lose power.

As of 11:30 p.m., Rochester Gas & Electric is currently reporting just under 3,500 customers without power, with over 2,540 of those residing in Monroe County. Pittsford sees over 1,000, Webster is sitting at 550. There are over 300 in Chili. Ontario County has less than 900 outages.

National Grid currently has just under 5,000 customers affected. Genesee County sees the most outages in the area with over 1,600. Ontario County sees less than 70, and Monroe County with almost 1,765 outages.

https://twitter.com/EricSnitilWx/status/1631855429209800704?s=20

Click here for the full weather forecast.

Just after 9 p.m, a flash of thundersnow in the area was seen by many! Check out this video from a Webster resident.