ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The AP Property Services Rochester Airshow is gearing up for its big show this weekend, and pilots and aircraft made their way to the Frederick Douglass International Airport Thursday. And it wasn’t a quiet affair.

You probably heard some loud ‘roaring’ and ‘booming’ overhead in the afternoon. That was the Air Force Thunderbirds showing off the extraordinary capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

“We fly… just look at these jets!” said Major Jake ‘Primo’ Impellizzeri, a pilot with the US Air Force Thunderbirds pointing to his aircraft.

Impellizzeri has been flying with the Thunderbirds for two seasons. “It’s an honor to be here showcasing the pride, precision, and professionalism of our team,” he said.

Major Jake ‘Primo’ Impellizzeri

Impellizzeri said he, along with seven other pilots and over 130 personnel, all help to bring 129,000 pounds of thrust– per jet— to audiences across the US.

“If there are any NASCAR fans out there, that’s more thrust than the entire Daytona 500 lineup combined,” he said.

They’re on the road — and in the skies– about 250 days a year, putting on about 75 shows across the nation.

“I’ve never been to Rochester so I’m super excited to see the people here,” said Impellizzeri.

And the Major has some VIP folks coming in from Ohio. “My parents are coming out! So it’s going to be cool,” he said.

Thunderbirds after landing

But, it’s not like this is their first time. He says they tend to sort of follow him around show to show. “They’re groupies,” he said laughing.

Also at the show will be an MQ-9 aircraft. It is piloted remotely and is used primarily for intelligence gathering. The crew News 8 spoke to is based in Syracuse and their particular craft trains over Central New York. This will only be for display at the show.

“We look forward to sharing all the information about the plane with the public this weekend,” said Chief Master Sergeant Robert Tenney.

MQ-9

So if you hear lots of booming across the skies, it won’t be from this MQ-9. Blame the Thunderbirds. But Impellizzeri says that is the sound of freedom.

“We’re there to showcase that American patriotism. Just.. look at the jets…” he said.