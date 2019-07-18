Thruway maintenance truck hit Wednesday; good reminder of Move Over law

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR) — Wednesday morning, two Thruway Maintenance employees from Westfield Maintenance Section were doing routine Right-of-Way cleanup when their pickup truck was hit from behind by a tractor trailer.

Westfield is in Chautauqua County between Buffalo and Erie, Pa.

The impact forced their truck off the road. Luckily, neither employee was in the truck at the time and were not injured.

Maintenance workers are real people with families.

#SlowDown #MoveOver #BeAlert in work zones, so they can go home safely at the end of their shifts.