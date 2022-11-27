ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders.

According to State Police, the three women had marijuana on them while inside the Attica Correctional Facility.

They were taken to SP Warsaw for processing and released on appearance tickets returnable to Attica Town Court.