Three Virginia family members indicted on charges of forced labor, document servitude

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WRIC-TV) - Three family members from Midlothian, Virginia, were indicted in federal court on Friday for allegedly using coercive measures to hold a woman against her will and work under unbearable conditions in their home for 12 years.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment claims that three family members "conspired to force" a woman to clean their home and provide services from March 2002 until August 2014.

The defendants are Zahida Aman, Mohammed Naumann Chaudhri and Mohammed Rehan Chaudhri, have been charged with conspiracy, forced labor and document servitude.

The victim, who had been the wife of Aman's son, was forced to complete various tasks, including clean the home, paint the house, and mow the lawn.

The indictment also claims that the defendants subjected the victim by using various measures: withholding food from her, restricting her communication with others, confiscating her immigration and identification documents, and physical, psychological and verbal abuse.

The release from the DOJ said the indictment alleges the defendants used the victim's children in their conspiracy as well.

They limited the victim's access to her children and even threatened to separate her from them, according to the indictment.

If found guilty, the three family members could face up to 20 years in prison and mandatory restitution. The FBI's Richmond Division is investigating the case.