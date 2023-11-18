GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Greece Police Department charged three teenagers in connection to a carjacking that took place late Friday evening on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

Officers say a 21-year-old victim left work at a business on Dewey Avenue and entered her vehicle. As she was in the driver’s seat, multiple suspects ripped the victim out of her vehicle and stole it.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department assisted the GPD in locating the vehicle. Once the vehicle was located, several car chases took place within the town of Greece and the city of Rochester. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle and arrested three juvenile suspects.

According to the GPD, a 17-year-old Greece resident, who was the driver, was charged with robbery in the second degree, grand larceny in the third and fourth degrees, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.

Police also charged a 17-year-old Greece resident and a 14-year-old Rochester resident with robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the third and fourth degrees.

The three teens were remanded to secure custody. The victim was not injured during the incident.