BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot in the 500 block of Walden Avenue on Saturday night.

Buffalo Police say officers responded to the call just before 7:45 p.m.

According to authorities, all three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at ECMC.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them by call or text at their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.