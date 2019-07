ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Rochester Police officers say a 17-year-old and two 28-year-olds were shot Wednesday evening in Rochester on Rugby Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Officers say the incident took place outside and that private vehicles had taken the victims to area hospitals.

According to medical personnel, their injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.