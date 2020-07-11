Three men stabbed, two seriously injured July 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Rochester men were hospitalized on Friday after they were stabbed on Stratford Park in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers said they received a call from St. Mary’s Hospital where the two victims were taken via private vehicle.

Officers said the two were in critical condition. Doctors expect both men, 29 and 30, to survive.

According to officers, the 29-year-old male was stabbed one time in the neck and the 30-year-old male was stabbed several times in his upper body.

Investigators charged 28-year-old Shakeem Lewis, of Rochester, with assault in relation to this incident.

Lewis was arraigned in Rochester City Court.

A separate stabbing took place on the 400 block of Alexander Street in Rochester inside an apartment. Officers said a 51-year-old man was stabbed in his arm by another man.

Officers were able to locate the perpetrator who was still armed with a

knife and refused to put it down.

Officers were able to convinced the man to drop the knife, at which time he was taken into custody.



Investigators charged 48-year-old Alfred Miller, of Rochester, with assault in the

second degree.

Miller was taken arraigned in Rochester City Court.