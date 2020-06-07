1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Three men stabbed in Rochester, police investigating

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three men were stabbed in the matter of a couple hours beginning late Saturday evening in the city of Rochester.

Rochester Police officers say two men were stabbed on Saturday on the 700 block of Avenue D shortly before 11 p.m. Officers said when they arrived to the area there was a large crowd fighting inside and outside the location.

According to officers, this was a targeted incident involving family troubles.

Officers said the men, who were stabbed at least once, are 51 and 31 years old.

AMR transported the two victims to URMC and medical personnel deemed their injuries as non-life-threatening.

According to officers, a 31-year-old man from Rochester was charged with assault in the second degree and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court at a later date. Officers said he sustained some cuts to his upper body during the altercation and is being treated at URMC, as well. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. male and City resident was charged with Assault 2nd and will be arraigned in City Court at a later date. He sustained some cuts to his upper body during the altercation and is also being treated at the URMC for non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, AMR transported a 31-year-old Rochester man to URMC after he said he was stabbed in the area of Hudson Avenue and Weyl Street in Rochester.

Officers said the victim was stabbed at least one time in his upper body at some time before 1 a.m. Medical personnel say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Rochester Police Department does not have any suspects in custody in relation to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Officers do not believe these stabbings are connected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss