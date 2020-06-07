Three men stabbed in Rochester, police investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three men were stabbed in the matter of a couple hours beginning late Saturday evening in the city of Rochester.

Rochester Police officers say two men were stabbed on Saturday on the 700 block of Avenue D shortly before 11 p.m. Officers said when they arrived to the area there was a large crowd fighting inside and outside the location.

According to officers, this was a targeted incident involving family troubles.

Officers said the men, who were stabbed at least once, are 51 and 31 years old.

AMR transported the two victims to URMC and medical personnel deemed their injuries as non-life-threatening.

According to officers, a 31-year-old man from Rochester was charged with assault in the second degree and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court at a later date. Officers said he sustained some cuts to his upper body during the altercation and is being treated at URMC, as well. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

On Sunday, AMR transported a 31-year-old Rochester man to URMC after he said he was stabbed in the area of Hudson Avenue and Weyl Street in Rochester.

Officers said the victim was stabbed at least one time in his upper body at some time before 1 a.m. Medical personnel say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Rochester Police Department does not have any suspects in custody in relation to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Officers do not believe these stabbings are connected.