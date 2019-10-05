Three killed in head-on crash in Orleans County

SHELBY, N.Y. (WROC) – Three people were killed in a head-on crash late Saturday morning in Orleans County in the town of Shelby.

Troopers out of SP Albion responded to the crash that took place on State Highway 63.

NYSP said that a U-Haul van was traveling southbound on State Highway 63 and crossed the center line striking an oncoming pickup truck. Both of the vehicles left the roadway and were consumed by fire.

The driver of the U-Haul van was being driven by 80-year-old Charles Stevens of Black River and his passenger was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Carthage.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the pickup truck is still being identified.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and Shelby Volunteer Fire Company assisted in this investigation.