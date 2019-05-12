Three killed, four injured after explosion at Virginia gas station

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BUENA VISTA, V.A. (WRIC-TV) - Three people were killed and four were injured after a gas station in Buena Vista, located northwest of Lynchburg, was destroyed in an explosion on Friday morning. Police updated the death toll and injury count on Saturday.

The remains have all been transported to the Officer of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification, according to Virginia State Police.

Confirming the individuals' identities could take several days, police added.

The explosion happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the South River Market on Old Buena Vista Road. Witnesses told WSET they heard a loud 'boom' and within seconds the gas station was engulfed in flames.

Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey said the two bodies were found in the rubble of the South River Market several miles north of Buena Vista. Their names hadn’t been released as of Friday evening.

Virginia State Police said four adults were transported to Carilion Stone Wall Jackson Hospital and that three to five others are unaccounted for after the explosion.

Clean up could take several days, officials said.

The cause of the explosion and fire are under investigation, but police said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

At least seven agencies responded to the scene to help with the explosion.