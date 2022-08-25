HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcycle crash in Hamlin sent three people to the hospital Thursday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Cobalt heading south on Hamlin Parma Town Line Road hit a Harley Davidson heading west on Route 18 around 6:38 p.m.

Two adults and two children were inside the car. The driver, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were minor injuries. The other passengers were not hurt.

The motorcycle was driven by a 43-year-old man. He and his 37-year-old passenger were also hospitalized for treatment.

Investigators said the driver of the car did not see the motorcycle, and hit it in the intersection. She was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way to vehicles.