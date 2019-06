Three people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Saratoga Springs.

The crash took place on Route 50 when police said a driver veered into oncoming traffic. Two people were taken to Albany Medical Center by helicopter, and one person was taken by ambulance.

No fatalities were reported.

Deputies are conducting accident reconstruction. Route 50 was closed in both directions at Avenue of the Pines and Geyser Road for hours, but has since been reopened.