Three hospitalized after head-on crash in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Three women and a teenager were hospitalized after a head-on crash on Friday afternoon in Geneva on County Road 6, north of Kashong Road.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say Colleen Timmons, 29, from Penn Yan, was driving northbound and lost control of her sedan which caused her to hit Connie Greenfield, 57, from Dundee, who was driving southbound with her passenger Rhianna Smith, 16, also from Dundee.

According to deputies, Timmons and Greenfield were trapped in their vehicles. A crew from the West Lake Road Fire Association extricated them.

Deputies said Timmons sustained internal injuries from the crash. Life Net Helicopter flew her to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Greenfield sustained head and leg injuries. Penn Yan Ambulance transported her to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said Smith experienced hip pain from the crash. Penn Yan Ambulance transported her to Soliders and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan for treatment. Smith has been released.

Members of the White Springs Fire Department, Bellona Fire Department, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Yates County ALS, and Yates County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, as well.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.