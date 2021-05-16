Three hospitalized after driver hits pedestrian in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A pedestrian was struck late Sunday morning on East Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a Chevy sedan was heading east on East Main Street when it left the road and struck a pedestrian. The RPD said the pedestrian is a 32-year-old man from Rochester.

According to the RPD, after hitting the pedestrian the driver struck a GMC truck. As a result the Chevy sedan flipped onto its roof. A passenger in the GMC, who police say is a 66-year-old woman from Rochester, was injured during the crash.

The driver of the sedan is a 38-year-old man from Rochester.

The RPD said the driver of the sedan, the pedestrian and the passenger from the GMC were all taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to the RPD, no citations have been issued. The cause of the accident is under investigation.