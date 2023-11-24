ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A car crash on Scottsville Road in Wheatland sent three people to the hospital, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“A 2018 Honda was traveling north bound on Scottsville Road and a 2017 Jeep was traveling south bound,” deputies said. “The 2017 Jeep entered into the north bound lane of travel to overtake a vehicle and struck the Honda.”

Deputies say the operator of the Honda, a 60-year-old Scottsville resident, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the jeep is a 21-year-old man from Rochester and his passenger is a 22-year-old woman from Rochester. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and are being treated for different injuries.

Alcohols and drugs are not suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The North and South bound lanes of travel on Scottsville Road are closed between Morgan Road and Chili Wheatland Town Line Road while deputies complete their investigation.