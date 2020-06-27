1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Three family members found dead in NJ swimming pool

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WWTI) — Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were found dead in a backyard swimming pool in New Jersey on Monday.

Police said the girl, her 32-year-old mother and her 62-year-old grandfather drowned. The incident was reported just after 4 p.m., reported WABC.

A neighbor heard screaming from the backyard and called 911, East Brunswick Police Lt. Frank Sutter said. Officers arrived to find the three people dead in the above-ground pool.

“CPR was done and they were all pronounced in the backyard,” Sutter said.

WCBS reported that an electrician arrived at the home, raising questions about possible electrocution, but police have not confirmed that.

“The fact that they had an electrician’s truck show up shortly thereafter …” said neighbor Phil Peterson. “I mean, it wouldn’t make sense that three people would just drown right away like that. And with an adult there, too.”

Neighbors said the family moved in about a month ago.

“Definitely horrible incident,” neighbor Vlad Frenkel said.

