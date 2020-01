ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Gates Fire District responded to a Rochester apartment fire where three cats perished during the early morning hours Sunday.

The fire broke out at Chili Gardens on Chili Avenue at around 1:20 a.m.

Firefighters said Gates Police officers declared a working fire on the second floor of a three-story apartment.

Fire crews extinguished the fire on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MCFB.