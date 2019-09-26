Three Brighton High School students marching for climate change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All around the world people are joining the fight against climate change, including three Brighton High School teens who are leading that charge in their community.

“I’m concerned if we don’t address this issue now my future will suffer and the future of my generation will suffer,” said 17-year-old Liam Smith a climate change activist.

For those who don’t believe climate change is real 17-year-old Hridesh Singh says, “Climate change is happening right here and its effects are occurring right here in our back yard. The water levels in Lake Ontario have been rising over the past decade.”

Inspired by the words of Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate change activist, the teens will be leading a global climate march here in Rochester. They hope to bring awareness to the community.

“The most important aspect of this march is to encourage action and encourage our government to do more to combat the climate crisis and do it faster,” said Singh.

They are fighting for their lives, their future, and their home.

“It is our responsibility to care about our future and by working to solve this issue this in one way we can do this,” said 16-year-old Helen Frank.

“If society as a whole doesn’t wake up to the facts we are going to see a future that is unlivable and I do not want to have that future as a youth,” said Singh.

The global climate march will kick-off Friday September 27, 2019 at Rochester City Hall; t starts at 3:30 p.m. The march will go through the downtown area and end at the Federal Building. The event is open to concerned citizens of all ages.