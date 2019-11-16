Threats at Eastridge High School unnerve students and parents

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – (WROC) – A scary and confusing scene this morning after an evacuation of the entire school. The school’s campus was lined with dozens of officers from the Irondequoit Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police while students were being loaded onto buses.

Students began their day here at East Ridge High School with what they thought was a routine drill. But after they were loaded onto school buses they started to find out what was really happening.

Parents are now showing up to get their children and take them home. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/sPrJZL5l92 — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) November 15, 2019

“That’s when students got phone calls from their parents,” said Kathryne Hedrick, a student at the school. “They found out before we did. That there was a bomb threat going on and a gun threat to the school.”

Students were taken to Culver Ridge Plaza just minutes away from the school. They remained on the buses while waiting for their parents.

Jose Morillo says when he learned about the evacuation he immediately thought about the school shootings in Santa Clarita, California on Thursday.

“Especially after what happened yesterday,” said Morillo. “So we ran here as fast as we could to make sure our son was safe.”

For some students the wait proved to be too much.

“Everyone was freaking out,” said Dan Limek, a senior at the school.” “Some people said it was like a bear had escaped from the zoo. But some kids were freaking out.”

Around noon police were able to clear the building and return the remaining students back to the school.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester Police Department with their canine units were on the scene,” said Captain Alan Laird, of the Irondequoit Police Department. “They were teamed up with members of the Irondequoit Police Department and school security. They went through the building room by room.”

Officials from the East Irondequoit Central School District say they will be providing counseling for students.