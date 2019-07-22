Thousands without power in Brooklyn

Approximately 35,000 people in Brooklyn were without power on Sunday. Governor Andrew Cuomo deployed 200 troopers, 100 generators, and 50 light towers as well as personnel and command vehicles from the State Office of Emergency Management to assist with the outages.

The following neighborhoods in Brooklyn were affected: Canarsie, Mill Basin, Bergen Beach, Georgetown, and Flatlands. The Department of Public Service and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has been in constant communication with Con Ed to assist and push the utility to bring power back to customers as soon as possible.

“We have been through this situation with Con Ed time and again, and they should have been better prepared — period,” Governor Cuomo said. “This was not a natural disaster; there is no excuse for what has happened in Brooklyn. Safety is our top priority, and during this time it is critical that we check in on our neighbors, especially the elderly, to ensure all are safe until the situation is resolved.”

On July 13, a widespread blackout occurred in midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side as the result of an issue with a transmission line. At its peak, the number of customers without power reached approximately 72,000, and subway service was disrupted on the A, C, D, F and M lines. The Governor directed the Department of Public Service to investigate Con Edison and the cause of the outages.