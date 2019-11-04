Thousands turn out for early voting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 13,000 Monroe County voters participated in the early voting process.

The state of New York offered early voting for the first time this year. It ended on Sunday

Despite some reported issues in the beginning with ballot printing or polling machine operations, Sunday was the busiest day of early voting with 2,000 people hitting the polls.

It was also the last day to cast a vote before the election on Tuesday.

For more information on all the candidates and referendums on the ballot, check out our election guide.