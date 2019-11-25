Thousands of gallons of milk spilt after truck crashes in Oswego County

Rochester, N.Y. ( WROC)- A Tractor-trailer carrying 7,200 gallons of milk overturned on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon.

State police say Seth Eaton of Mcgraw New York was driving the Freightliner when he noticed a car parked on the shoulder of Exit 37, at Sandy Creek. Eaton overcorrected to avoid the car and lost control of the truck. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while crews cleared the road. State police, DEC and HAZMAT assisted in the cleanup.