Thousands of electronics recycled in free Webster event

WEBSTER, NY (WROC)- A free recycling event in Webster gave folks the chance to clear their house of electronic junk, while taking care of the environment.

Thousands came to Webster to drop off old laptops, tv, and phones.

“Great to get rid of all the old things. I think the computer screen I dropped off is like 25 years old. So it’s been around for quite a while,” said a Webster woman at the event.

This was the first recycling event since COVID for Sun King, a certified recycler in western and central new york.

Drops off were scheduled this year for safety because of the pandemic. Local government leaders at the event also think the pandemic is pushing more people to clear out their homes.

“When we’re in our homes for an extended amount of time, I think we all cleaned portions of our house and came up with things that we don’t need anymore. Some of the stuff we’re seeing here today,” said Brian Manktelow, 130th assembly district.

Nearly 3,000 people signed up to drop off their electronics, and organizers expect 200 tons of devices, about the weight of 30 elephants.

“We put this event on here in webster knowing that’s it’s going to be one of our biggest ones every year,” said Robert Burns, Organizer, Sun King.

Without recycling, waste from electronics can contaminate the environment and leaders offered this event free of charge to encourage responsible cleaning.

Once gathered, the devices will move to a warehouse in Brockport to be broken down and put to use.

“We break it all down to the raw materiels and then we’re able to outsource those materials so they either can get a second life, find some sort of use or just be put to waste in a more responsible way.”

Another collection will take place in Henrietta on Saturday, October 3, in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to noon.