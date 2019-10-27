Thousands of CA residents under evacuation orders due to Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, C.A. (KRON) — Thousands are under evacuation orders in Sonoma County because of the destructive Kincade Fire.

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Department says approximately 180,000 residents are under evacuation orders as of Sunday morning.

The fire remains at 30,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, CAL FIRE said around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The fire first began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Mandatory evacuation orders are underway in all 10 zones in Sonoma County, all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.

As residents evacuated, Highway 101 was closed early Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Traffic was backed up because of the closures and evacuations.