ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An afternoon thunderstorm swept through Rochester and its surrounding areas Tuesday, taking out power for thousands along the way.

As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 RG&E customers were without power in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Cayuga and Allegany Counties.

Right now over 3,000 without power across Monroe County after a thunderstorm rolled through: pic.twitter.com/SsR1UMI28W — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) August 6, 2019

Tree fell on the back of a house on weld st in the city following this afternoon’s storm. Does appear some wires may be hanging. Continue to follow @News_8 for more updates on the storm. pic.twitter.com/Mz4ldUa9fC — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 6, 2019

Rochester currently surrounded by storms. Heavy rain and lightning to the east and west of downtown. If thunder roars, head indoors! pic.twitter.com/9vlnX2mP6N — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) August 6, 2019

