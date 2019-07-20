Thousands brave the heat for Pride events

“It’s hot and the heat’s on, but you know what, so are we.”

This seemed to be the attitude across the board at the pride parade in downtown Rochester on Saturday.

Parade participant Tanya Knope marched with Avenue Pub in honor of her late father and said she found ways to beat the heat.

“We have tons of water, we have misting fans, hopefully the clouds will come in again, I’m glad there’s no rain. But honestly, it’s a day to just have fun so we’re a little sweaty today but that’s okay,” said Knope.

Many different groups and organizations marched to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

The College at Brockport’s chief diversity officer Dr. Cephas Archie marched with a group from the college and said the parade represents not only what Brockport stands for, but the whole community.

“We are committed to honoring all people regardless of their culture, their sex, their religion, their age group and it’s just a privilege for us to be able to see that today,” he said.

Knope agreed. “We all have the same hearts and the same blood running through our veins,” she said.

All the support for the pride movement made many locals prideful of their city.

“I think Rochester has a really fantastic pride community, we really wanna benefit the queer community here because it’s so vibrant and so wonderful and deserves to be celebrated,” said Devin Hott.

When News 8 asked one young girl what it means to her, she said, “To be yourself and have fun.”