ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster’s volunteer fire department is getting in the holiday spirit. Tonight, they hosted their annual parade of lights.

Thousands in the community, kids and adults alike gathered for the show of blues, greens, and reds, parading downtown on Main Street.

Trophies are given out at the end of the parade for numerous award categories. There is even a special guest appearance from Santa at the end.

We caught up with one family who says it’s one of their favorite times of the year!