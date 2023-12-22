ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brian and Kerina Mangiaracina have lived in their Rochester home for over 30 years.

They’ve raised their family there and made countless memories. But after the two got a letter in the mail of their 2024 Property Reassessment Estimate this past week, they aren’t quite sure what their next steps will be.

“We don’t mind paying our taxes and doing our share, but this, this is overreach,” Kerina said.

Brian and Kerina have gotten a few reassessments while they’ve lived in their home, but this most recent estimate from the City of Rochester caught them off guard.

In the letter, the city said their estimate for 2024 — would be $256,200 — a $116,000 dollar increase from 2023’s assessment. Also estimated in that letter, a tax increase of $596.

“I don’t understand where they are getting this nearly doubled increase in our value. And of course, the taxes that go with it, are just insane,” Kerina said.

According to Rochester City Assessor Michael Zazzara, properties are reassessed every four years, with the last being completed for the 2020 to 2021 tax roll.

“For neighborhoods that may have increased more in value, versus other neighborhoods that had a moderate increase, those moderate increase neighborhoods tend to subsidize taxes more for the lower price neighborhoods,” Zazzara said. “So, in order to eliminate that and make sure there is a fair and equitable distribution of taxes is to do a city-wide reassessment.”

The assessments are based on property improvements and nearby home sales. He emphasized that each property is unique.

“There’s a common misconception that the City of Rochester and any other municipality, the only reason they’re doing it is just to raise more tax revenue, and that is certainly, not the case,” Zazzara said.

Zazzara added those who believe their assessment is inaccurate can schedule an appointment with an appraiser. Something Brian says, is a nuisance.

“The burden is on the homeowner to try and prove them wrong. The assessors don’t have to prove anything,” Brian said. “So, we have to make time to go downtown, we have to file paperwork, and then we have to go back for a meeting with them. It’s just very convoluted and a lot of extra work. Why should we have to do that?”

Zazzara adds assessments in certain neighborhoods may appreciate in one area, moreso than another. He says to stay on top of this, the City must make sure to assess properties with a specified percentage of value.

The city adds property owners can look at the assessment estimate as asset and value to what their home could sell for in the future.

“So, if people do take that into consideration, they might see a slight increase in taxes, or an increase in taxes,” Zazzara said. “They are also building wealth and equity in their property at the expense of what is going on in the market. So, if they have stayed in their houses for quite a while, you know, hopefully they should be able to sell those homes when they’re ready, for that price, and if not, higher.”

Brian and Kerina were hoping to renovate their home to add to its value. But say this recent assessment estimate puts a halt to plans they had.

“There’s tons of stuff we want to do but, the way things are, it’s just not in the budget right now. This kind of thing is not going to help us,” Brian said.

“Do we stay here? We’ve been here for so long, and we’re City people,” Kerina said. “We love it here. But how can you afford something. You know, you’ve spent your entire life working for something, and now they’re assessing you out of your house.”

The next steps for Brian, Karina, and anyone who received a tentative assessment they believe is inaccurate will be to meet with a city appraiser.

Zazzara recommends property owners first review recent sales of homes in their area and bring supporting documents. The deadline to schedule an appointment has been extended to February 9.

For more information on the 2024 Property Assessment Estimates, visit the City’s website.