This Bills team is ready for a title now

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 03: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Zack Moss #20 and Andre Roberts #18 after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The regular season is finally over for the Bills, but it really ended quite a while ago.

Buffalo probably locked up the division after beating the Seahawks and were locked out of the top seed in the AFC the moment the DeAndre Hopkins pulled in that Hail Murray to hand Buffalo their only loss since week six.

Even though the Bills can’t be number one in the standings, they damn sure did everything possible to look like the number one team. They took apart almost every team since the bye. They scored 48, 38 and 56 points in their last three games. The Buffalo backups beat Miami 28-20 in the second half and the Dolphins walked off the field in Orchard Park with a reasonable shot to still make the playoffs.

The Chiefs will be the Super Bowl favorite because they only lost one game that mattered, have the 1-seed, won the Super Bowl last year and are “The Chiefs”. The Bills still might be better. At worst, the Bills are one of the 2 or 3 most formidable teams heading into the postseason. That doesn’t really even cover the machine-like efficiency they have used to decimate team after team since Thanksgiving.

Josh Allen is playing at incredible level. Just out of this world. Allen always had the potential to be a game changing QB. Even the draft experts Bills fans constantly troll said so. It’s just very few expected Allen to actually get there. The last three weeks have been darn close.

There’s a thousand numbers and records you could use to illustrate where he is as a QB. I like this one: the Dolphins allowed 13 passing TDs in 14 games against the rest of the NFL and began Sunday the league’s best in this category. They gave up 7 TDs in 6 quarters to Allen.

Good or bad, Allen is destroying every defense he faces. The only question is whether we reporters react with a giggle or in awe.

This is going to be a brand new playoffs for the Bills. No longer are they the team just happy to be there. The accomplishment of this season will not be defined by what was done in the regular season. It’s all about the playoffs.

The Bills don’t have to win a championship. There are ways that they can fall short of the Super Bowl and still feel good about this season. However, the margin between “Super Bowl champion” and “still satisfied” is as small as it possibly could be.

Not only do the Bills pass every eye test as the best, they are built to win in the 21st century. They are built like the Chiefs. They have the offense, without a doubt. Their quarterback is an MVP candidate. Their receivers are about as good as it gets and the offensive line is, at worst, a plus.

The defense may not stop every single drive or smother teams from kickoff to zeroes, but they do create havoc. They forced 16 turnovers in their last eight games, including four more against Miami. Heck, the defense has scored touchdowns in three of the last four.

The Bills are no longer a team that’s on the rise. They are a team that’s ready now. This is an opportunity that can’t slip away because they don’t come every year.

Just three years ago, the Eagles won a championship with a quarterback who was thought to be an MVP candidate. This year, that quarterback might be out of a job and the Eagles were the only team in week 17 already eliminated from the worst division in football.

Two years ago, the Rams made the Super Bowl with a quarterback everyone thought was ascending. L.A. is a good team again this year, but they are also the only team that found a way to lose to the Jets at full speed and their quarterback is a question mark in multiple ways.

Last year, the Niners were the poster kids for “defense wins championships” with a roster that was the envy of every organization. This year, they were the epicenter of, arguably, the worst injury situation in the league.

Just because a team is good this year does not mean they will be good next year. Each season is its own animal.

So, enjoy this, Bills fans. Revel in every moment. Read every story (especially mine). Follow every discussion. This should be a playoff like none you’ve experienced since the “K-gun” was a term that made Bills fans burst with pride.

When you wake up tomorrow, the real season begins.