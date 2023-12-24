WAYLAND, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that five third-prize-winning tickers were sold for the December 23 Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven in Wayland on E Naples Street.

The other tickets were sold at:

Mini Mart located at 64-15 108TH Street in Forest Hills

KRM Grocery INC located at 7503 37TH AVE in Jackson Heights

Sullivan County Food Mart located at 12 Sullivan Avenue in Liberty

Victory Convenience LLC located at 1720 Victory Boulevard in Staten Island

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.