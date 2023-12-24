WAYLAND, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that five third-prize-winning tickers were sold for the December 23 Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven in Wayland on E Naples Street.
The New York Lottery today announced five third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the December 23 Powerball drawing.
The other tickets were sold at:
- Mini Mart located at 64-15 108TH Street in Forest Hills
- KRM Grocery INC located at 7503 37TH AVE in Jackson Heights
- Sullivan County Food Mart located at 12 Sullivan Avenue in Liberty
- Victory Convenience LLC located at 1720 Victory Boulevard in Staten Island
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.