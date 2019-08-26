Third person sentenced in terror plot against Muslim community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece teenager who plotted to attack a Muslim community near Binghampton will spend the next seven years in prison.
Nicholas Pheilshifter pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges in July. He and three others plotted an attack on the community of Islamberg. All four young men pleaded guilty in the case.
“His actions, along with his co-defendants, have had a significant impact on that community,” said Assistant District Attorney Matt Schwartz.
The last defendant, Vincent Vetromile, will be sentenced on Thursday.