Third annual “Rochester, Make Music Day” hit the streets

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) Rochester celebrated the summer solstice with “Make Music Day” on Friday.

Festivities in Rochester were part of a global celebration of music-making in over 700 cities, inspired by France’s Fête De La Musique.

Co-founder of Make Music Day, Rochester, Maria Furgiuele said she loves what this event does for a city.

“We thought itd be a great way to get people around the city to have shared experinces around music and art so we decided to start it here, and luckily enough there was an organization in new york to help us do that,” said Furgiuele

Performances were scheduled all around the the city of Rochester.