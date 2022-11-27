BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent opportunities to buy gifts for your loved ones. The steep discounts found this time of year enable you to do more shopping and less spending. If you’re using the sales events to save on your holiday shopping, make sure you pick up a few stocking stuffers while you’re at it.
This year, we’ve noticed significant discounts on popular products like the InfinitiPro By Conair, Roblox Action Collection and JBL Vibe In-Ear Headphones.
Updated: November 27, 9 a.m. PT
Trending deals
JBL Vibe True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: 50% off
The earbuds last around five hours on a single charge, and the included case extends the battery life for 15 additional hours. These feature an ergonomic fit and impressive bass tones.
Sold by Amazon
Fashion Fidgets Surprise Doll: 20% off
These feature one of 18 characters with various fidget capabilities, such as popping or spinning. Each character includes a keychain, so your kid can take them to school.
Protect And Perfect Intense Advanced Serum: 25% off
This serum does an excellent job of smoothing skin. Many said it spreads easily and feels great.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
Energizer Rechargeable LED Headlamp: 10% off
This features red, green and white lights for seeing in various conditions. It’s easy to use and keeps your hands free while you work.
Sold by Amazon
Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer: 33% off
You can refill this with Zippo lighter fluid; it lasts around six hours when full. It includes a carrying case that helps regulate the heat output.
Sold by Amazon
Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera: 17% off
This classic point-and-shoot camera offers modern features such as autofocus to make photo taking even easier. It also has a self-timer and accurate flash for true-to-life pictures.
Sold by Amazon
Best deals on toy-and-game stocking stuffers
Roblox Action Collection: 19% off
This collection includes six figures, meaning you’ll get multiple stocking stuffers at a reasonable price. This set comes with numerous accessories and a virtual item for the Roblox game.
Sold by Amazon
Duncan Toys LED Light-Up Yo-Yo: ADD TO WISH LIST
This Yo-Yo blinks and changes colors when you spin it. It’s durable and makes a great Yo-Yo for beginners.
Sold by Amazon
Uno: Takashi Murakami Edition: 28% off
This fun version of Uno features designs by the famous artist Takashi Murakami. It includes four extra cards that fit together to form a Murakami print.
Sold by Macy’s
LOL Surprise Fashion Show Doll: 20% off
These trendy toys are excellent for kids who love surprises. Each toy includes accessories, an outfit, a secret message and a sticker sheet.
Sold by Macy’s
“Star Wars” Mandalorian Pin Set: ADD TO WISH LIST
This set includes enough pins to gift to six people as stocking stuffers. Each pin features a different Grogu (Baby Yoda) pose.
Sold by Amazon
Barbie Cutie Reveal Unicorn Doll: 32% off
This classic Barbie doll comes with 10 surprises for an exciting unboxing experience. The doll has both a colorful unicorn costume and a traditional outfit with shimmery skirt and shoes.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals on toy-and-game stocking stuffers
- The Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Vehicle Pack gives you several stocking stuffers for the babies in your life. It’s available for 19% off.
- The Play-Doh Foam Bundle is now 12% off.
- These Shark-Tooth Teething Toys make great stocking stuffers for new parents and babies. They’re available at a 39% discount during the sales event.
- Kids will love pretending to cook with Gabby’s Dollhouse, Cakey Kitchen Set at 50% off.
- Kids can be creative with the Lego Classic Brick Box Building Toy Set at 20% off.
Best deals on tech stocking stuffers
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: 32% off
This is an ideal stocking stuffer for those who love spending time on their patio. The cover protects the outlets from dirt and water when you aren’t using them.
Sold by Amazon
JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds: 50% off
These fit comfortably and have impressive noise-cancellation capabilities. Charging them for 10 minutes gets you around two hours of battery life.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung Bar Plus 3.1 Flash Drive: 56% off
Photographers, music lovers and those who work with a lot of files will love the additional storage offered by this compact, durable flash drive. It’s backward-compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0.
Sold by Amazon
Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse: 27% off
This is an excellent gift for those who work on the go. The battery lasts several months when fully charged.
Sold by Dell
Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds: 70% off
These feature customizable touch controls and impressive audio quality. They can connect to two devices simultaneously.
Sold by Lenovo
Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger: 25% off
This convenient wireless charger keeps cables and cords from getting in the way when charging smartphones, wireless earbuds and more. It features a space-saving design and a convenient LED indicator to display the charging status.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals on tech stocking stuffers
- The Sunrise Alarm Clock is an excellent choice for heavy sleepers. You can pick it up at a 34% discount during the sales event.
- At 64% off, the Lenovo Biometric Mouse is an affordable way to help your loved ones enhance their security.
- These Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds are 62% off.
- This Flash Drive Two-Pack lets you knock two stocking stuffers out at an affordable price. This set is available at a 55% discount.
- This Stereo Headset Adapter For Xbox One is an ideal gift for avid console gamers. You can buy it at a 26% discount.
- Shoot and print photos immediately with the Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera available at 17% off.
- Never misplace your valuables again with the Apple Air Tag, which is now at 14% off.
Best deals on beauty stocking stuffers
Radiance+ 15% vitamin C Serum: 25% off
This easy-to-use serum helps brighten skin. It dries quickly, isn’t sticky and has a neutral scent.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
Fenty Beauty Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation: 50% off
This foundation feels light and goes on smoothly. It’s an excellent product for combination skin and is available in numerous skin tones.
Sold by Sephora
Mario Badescu Facial Spray: ADD TO WISH LIST
This includes three bottles of facial spray in three scents. It can be used throughout the day or after applying makeup.
Sold by Amazon
InfinitiPro By Conair: 20% off
It’s easy to use and does an excellent job of removing tangles. It speeds up your morning routine by drying your hair as you brush it.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream: 67% off
This moisturizer dries quickly and works well for numerous skin types. It makes your skin feel smooth and has a neutral scent.
Sold by Sephora
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax: 30% off
This easy-to-use brow wax makes it easy to achieve the perfect brow look. It doesn’t leave behind a stiff, uncomfortable residue and offers a paraben-free, cruelty-free formula.
Sold by Sephora
Other top deals on beauty stocking stuffers
- The Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette features numerous earthy tones. You can get it at a 50% discount during the sales event.
- The Body and Earth Gift Basket can be broken down to stuff multiple stockings. It’s currently available at a 38% discount.
- You can buy this popular Hempz Body Moisturizer at a 20% discount.
- If you’re looking for a splurge-worthy stocking stuffer, the Luna Mini 2 is a great choice. You can get it for 25% off during Black Friday.
- Maintain a freshly shaven face with the Braun Electric Razor for Men with Precision Beard Trimmer at 43% off.
- The Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls No Heat Curling Iron is ideal for travel and keeping your hair looking great; it’s available at a 40% discount.
Best home and kitchen stocking stuffer deals
BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle: 17% off
The lid screws on tightly, meaning you won’t have to worry about spills. It’s easy to add ingredients, thanks to the wide mouth.
Sold by Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker: ADD TO WISH LIST
You’ll get two compact waffle makers at an affordable price. They heat up quickly and come with a one-year warranty.
Sold by Amazon
GE Immersion Blender: ADD TO WISH LIST
This is an ideal gift for those who love homemade smoothies. It comes with a whisk and chopping jar attachment.
Sold by Amazon
Sonoma Goods Winter Berry And Spruce Candle: 50% off
This candle features a holiday-themed scent and three wicks. It burns for up to 50 hours.
Sold by Kohl’s
Takeya Originals Stainless Steel Water Bottle: 18% off
This durable bottle keeps drinks hot or cold throughout the day. It’s easy to clean, and the vacuum-sealed lid keeps your drink from spilling.
Sold by Amazon
Villeroy & Boch Artesano Hot Beverages Tumblers: 50% off
This set of two lightweight tumblers is perfect for hot or cold beverages. They’re made of durable borosilicate glass and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals on home-and-kitchen stocking stuffers
- At 48% off, this Basic Terry Collection Waffle Dishtowel Set is an excellent gift for new homeowners.
- These Simple Modern Water Bottles are available at a 48% discount.
- This Anerong Garlic Press has slicing and crushing functions. It’s available for 24% off during Black Friday.
- This convenient Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set is 24% off.
- At 30% off, this is a great time to buy a Thermos Stainless Steel Food Jar.
- Monitor the internal temperature for perfect results with the Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer at 20% off.
Best deals on big-ticket stocking stuffers
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: 50% off
This compact coffee maker is perfect for tight spaces or taking on the go. It brews a cup of coffee in just a few minutes.
Sold by Amazon
Beats Studio Buds: 40% off
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for listening to music while you exercise. They last around eight hours on a single charge and come with a case that charges them wirelessly.
Sold by Amazon
Fitbit Luxe: 38% off
This fitness wearable is lightweight and comfortable. It tracks your heart rate 24/7 and includes a free six-month trial to Fitbit’s premium subscription.
Sold by Amazon
Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch: 35% off
This features an understated design and a quick-release wristband that’s easy to change. The Indiglo backlight feature makes it easy to read in the dark.
Sold by Amazon
Sony Extra Bass Portable Speaker: 47% off
The audio quality of this speaker is impressive. You can use it to take phone calls hands-free. The speaker lasts around 24 hours on a single charge.
Sold by Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet: 50% off
This super-fast responsive tablet makes it easy to surf the web, check email and stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more. It has a 12-hour battery and a 1080p Full HD display for crystal-clear images.
Sold by Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation: 20% off
These top-of-the-line wireless earbuds deliver smart noise cancellation and immersive sound. They can provide up to 30 hours of listening time and feature a customizable fit for greater comfort.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals on big-ticket stocking stuffers
- The Fitbit Sense 2 is available at a 33% discount.
- 23andMe Health and Ancestry Tests are unique stocking stuffers for anyone curious about their lineage. These tests are available for 50% off.
- At 44% off, the JBL Clip 4 is an excellent deal if you’re shopping for music lovers.
- The Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker lets your loved ones cook delicious meals using their smartphone. It’s available at a 50% discount during the sales event.
- After a workout, enjoy a deep tissue massage with the Theragun Prime Electric Handheld Massage Gun and Smart App at 34% off.
- The hours will fly by playing your favorite video games with the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset now offered at 20% off.
Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.