Therapy dogs at Parkland high school honored in yearbook

A group of very special dogs are being honored in this year’s yearbook at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The 14 dogs have served as therapy dogs for students and staff at the high school since the deadly mass shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018.

The dogs got their own page in the yearbook, fit with each of their names. Some of them even dressed up for the occasion, donning bow ties and vests for their photo-op.

The school’s yearbook advisor Sarah Lerner said, “The kids love having the dogs on campus, and honestly, so do we.”

The dogs are trained therpy dogs and are on the campus to provide comfort and calmness to students and staff.

“They’re never unattended, they’re always on a leash and they’re so good-natured and well-mannered,” Lerner said. “They bring a sense of comfort and calm and relaxation. It’s wonderful.”