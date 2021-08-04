‘The workplace isn’t a dating site’: Cuomo investigation sparks discussion on etiquette

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The State Attorney General’s Office and their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is sparking discussions on appropriate behavior — both when it comes to powerful leaders, and at everyday work centers.

Mary Jo Marino with Restore Sexual Assault Services, says all employees are entitled to an environment free of sexual harassment.

“Sexual harassment is any unwelcome and inappropriate sexual comments or physical advances in a workplace,” says Marino.

Marino says ‘harassment’ can also fall under a larger umbrella term of sexual violence. Either way, employees need to be aware of inappropriate behavior. “Regardless of what it’s called, it’s an act of power control over someone else,” she says.

She says harassment within the corridors of political power—like the allegations against Governor Cuomo—should not be accepted in any workplace. Amorette Miller says women at times can be seen in a different light.

“It should be that we’re all equal. That we can lead as women,” she says.

Miller is with ShiftDiff.com, and is a human resources expert. She says across the board, employees—and leaders— need to keep behavior professional.

“The workplace isn’t a dating site. It’s not a bar. It’s not a club. It’s a place to get work done,” says Miller.

Miller says in 2021, women are everywhere in the work world. “We expect to be able to work without harassment,” she says.

Those speaking out against Cuomo and others Marino says…can help potential victims out there suffering in silence.

“Hearing stories like this and hearing their stories of survivors coming forward, can certainly empower others to come forward,” she says.

