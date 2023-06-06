ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— To help honor our country’s heroes, musicians from all throughout upstate New York are coming together for The Ultimate Brasstacular.

The event to benefit Honor Flight is set for Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greece American Legion Post 468 on Dorsey Road.

This benefit concert is great for all ages, with refreshments, an outdoor festival atmosphere, raffles, and more.

There will be music throughout, spanning from big band to powerhouse drum corps, and an all-hands-on-deck grand finale:

The Bruce Legacy Singers

Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

The All in Brass Band

Pittsford Fire Department Band

Buffalo’s Parkside Brass

Mighty St. Joes

Honor Flight Rochester is an organization that flies veterans in the Rochester area to the nation’s capital “to visit and reflect together at their memorials.”

Proceeds from this event will get veterans off of the waiting list and onto the flight.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available now here.