ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— To help honor our country’s heroes, musicians from all throughout upstate New York are coming together for The Ultimate Brasstacular.
The event to benefit Honor Flight is set for Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greece American Legion Post 468 on Dorsey Road.
This benefit concert is great for all ages, with refreshments, an outdoor festival atmosphere, raffles, and more.
There will be music throughout, spanning from big band to powerhouse drum corps, and an all-hands-on-deck grand finale:
- The Bruce Legacy Singers
- Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
- The All in Brass Band
- Pittsford Fire Department Band
- Buffalo’s Parkside Brass
- Mighty St. Joes
Honor Flight Rochester is an organization that flies veterans in the Rochester area to the nation’s capital “to visit and reflect together at their memorials.”
Proceeds from this event will get veterans off of the waiting list and onto the flight.
Tickets are $15 per person and are available now here.