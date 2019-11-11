Winter storm season is here — are you prepared?

Tips to get your car ready for a snow storm from the National Weather Service.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the first snowstorm of the season hits the Rochester area, there are some things to keep in mind as the temperature drops and the snow accumulates.

According to the National Weather Service, each year more than 5,000 people are killed and more than 418,000 are injured due to weather related vehicle crashes.

They urge the importance of driving slow, and being prepared during these situations to keep you, your family and your neighbors safe.

Preparing for a storm …

It’s important to stay stocked up on important items in the home. These are things you may have a hard time getting if the roads close or you lose power.

Nonperishable foods

Water

Batteries

Flashlights

Extra prescription medication

First-aid supplies

Extra pet food

Emergency heat source

Fire extinguisher

Be sure to check batteries for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors as well.

For homes who have outdoor pets or farm animals, move them to sheltered areas or inside. Stock up on extra food for them and keep water nearby and easy to refill when needed.

Before you go …

During storms, if you find yourself needing to go out, be prepared and do your research. Is your car ready for icy conditions? Is it time to get snow tires?

Is there potential for your destination to be closed or possibly delayed due to weather?

Will you be facing any road closures or traffic jams on your drive? Call 511 or visit the New York State Department of Transportation online for up to date information on the roads.

Get your vehicle ready for the rough conditions:

Clear off all snow and ice

Make sure all the lights and mirrors are clear and visible

Check your tires as the pressure may be affected by dropping temperatures

Always be sure to have over a half tank of gas available for yourself

Always keep in your vehicle:

A phone charger

Flashlight

Batteries

First-aid kit

Snacks

Water

A shovel

Snow brush

Kitty litter

Windshield scraper

Battery booster cables.

Blanket

Tool kit

Tow rope

Compass

Road map

While on the road …

It’s important to change the way you drive — drive slower and leave more room between you and surrounding vehicles.

Remember to let someone know where you are going and what route you are taking. If something happens, this person will know where to start looking.

If you are driving and begin to skid, just ease your foot off the gas pedal and turn your wheel in the direction you want the front of the car to go. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS) apply steady pressure to the break pedal. Never pump the breaks on an ABS equipped vehicle.

The National Weather Services gives tips in case you do get stuck, they urge you to stay in your car and run the motor for about 10 minutes each hour for heat and open the window a little for fresh air.

Keep yourself visible to rescuers by turning on the dome light at night while the engine runs and tie a bright colored cloth to the antenna.

After the snow stop falling, raise the hood to indicate that you need help.