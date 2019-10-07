The Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) Jay Gruden’s key card no longer works.

After Gruden’s Washington Redskins lost to the Patriots, 33-7, on Sunday, he told reporters that he was not focused on his job security.

“No one’s told me anything,” Gruden said after the game. “I don’t have a concern. If the key works Monday, keep working, go attack the Miami Dolphins and plan on getting our first win next week.”

According to multiple reports Monday morning, the team made its decision. Gruden has reportedly been fired.

After losing to the Patriots, the Redskins are now 0-5 on the year. Gruden was 35-48-1 after taking over as Washington head coach in 2014.

In the statement announcing the moves, the Redskins said: “Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond.”