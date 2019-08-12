The people of Gananda brokenhearted over death of teacher

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – It was a difficult day for the people of Ganada. They were mourning the loss of one of their own.

“I am saddened by this. It’s been on our minds for days. It leaves a hole in your heart,” said Shawn Van Scoy, superintendent of the Gananda Central School District. “It is the best that I can say. It has been hard to share.”

This afternoon the people of Gananda came together at Ruben A. Cirillo High School. They were mourning the loss of Alexander Fee. She died after being hit by a car in San Diego while on vacation.

Fee was a English language arts teacher and served as a yearbook and class adviser. According to Van Scoy Fee joined the district in 2014.

“Alex was loved by her community here in Gananda,” said Van Scoy. “She was loved by the students. She was loved by the faculty and loved by parents. She will be missed and our hearts are breaking for her.”

Fee loved cheerleading and served as a judge for the Section Five Cheerleading Judges Association. On their Facebook page they were saddened by her passing and said she would always be remembered for her positive attitude and big smile.

Van Scoy says he also appreciates the support the school has gotten from the community. They have received dozens of calls from people asking what they can do to help.

Fee also served as a cheerleading coach for the Penfield Central School District.