ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) – Workers showed up to strike on Wednesday to fight for fair and livable wage— which the Vice President pf 1199SEIU says according to Monroe County should be $19.66 an hour for two working adults in a home with one child. He says the worker’s lowest pay grade today is $15.45 an hour.

Tacarah Reyes who is a cook at URMC has been working there for 23 years says she has been out in front of the hospital striking since this morning and she is dedicated to getting the workers needs met.

“Today we are sacrificing this day for change. We are here for a new start and we want our livable wage,” said Reyes.

Vice President of 1199SEIU Tracey Harrison says the need for livable wage is ultimately where the problem lies.

“And unfortunately, after 31 negotiating sessions the employer still has not stood or showed up to do the right thing on behalf of their employees,” said Harrison.

A spokesperson with U of R released a statement saying quote:

“Contingency plans are in place to ensure that all University operations and activities, including patient care at the Medical Center, will take place without disruption on Wednesday. In the event of a prolonged strike, University officials are confident that campus operations would continue as normal without interruption. However, we are always willing and prepared to meet at the bargaining table to continue to negotiate a fair and equitable contract.”

Patient Care Technician China Miller has been working at URMC for 26 years says she is proud to be out fighting for what’s right with her fellow union members continuing what was started by those who came before her.

“In 1974 my grandmother Violetta Vanhoose was actually one of the helpers to start the union here at strong hospital. Her and a friend went up to New York City and they came back down to help us out to start this and if she was here, I would be so happy for her to see this. This is very historical right now,” said Miller.

Vice President Tracey Harrison says once confirmed they are prepared to head back to the negotiating table with a federal mediator around December 18th.